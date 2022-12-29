Metro rail adds another feather to Sheikh Hasina’s govt: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the country's first-ever elevated Metro Rail is another golden feather added to the crown of the government's success.

"Metro Rail is another golden feather added to the crown of the government's success. Through the inauguration of Metro train, the much-awaited dream of the Dhaka dwellers have been fulfilled," he said while addressing a civic rally after the inauguration of the Metro Rail at Uttara Sector-15 in the capital.

Noting that 'Today is a happy day for the people of Bangladesh', the minister said: "It is the day of fulfilling the long awaited dream of the citizens of the capital.

The people of the country are getting the golden yield of the (country's) independence one by one under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

In continuation of that, Metro Rail is visible reality instead of dream today, the veteran AL leader added.

Highlighting the government's endeavors for the development of the country and its people, he said: "We have done everything. Metro Rail is the first in Dhaka, Bangabandhu Tunnel is the first in Chattogram and Dhaka Elevated Expressway is coming next year." Bus Rapid Transit from Dhaka to Gazipur is also the first, he said, adding that the premier Sheikh Hasina is doing everything for the welfare of the nation.

Highlighting the people's saying "Yes, We Can", he further said that the worthy daughter of father of nation has shown the ability of the people of Bangladesh to the World Bank.

"Yes! We can. Why can't we! We are a nation of heroes. The World Bank has slandered. I want to say, we are a nation of heroes, not a nation of thieves," he said.

Not being able to talk about any corruption in the Metrorail, the group of opposition is now talking about fares of the metro rail, said AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

"There is no corruption. They (opposition group) cannot find any other thing (to discuss). Therefore, they are saying that the fare is high. Is it really high? This metro rail has brought new technology," he continued. Pointing out the inner feelings of BNP leaders, the road transport and bridges minister said they are anguished with inner agony (Ontor Jala) after seeing the success of the government.

"They (BNP men) said Padma Bridge has been built through patchwork and none should set foot on the bridge as it will collapse. How are they crossing the Padma bridge for holding rally now?" he raised the question towards them.

Advising the BNP men to rectify themselves, Quader said:"We will deal with fire, terrorism, militancy, In Sha Allah. We are ready to this end."

Later, Obaidul Quader paid tributes to the memory of the seven Japanese workers of Metrorail who were killed in the Holey Artisan militant attack.












