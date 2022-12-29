ASI charge sheeted for framing youth in drug case

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mahbubul Alam of Pallabi police and two of his informers were charge sheeted on Wednesday in connection with a case of framing a youth in a drug case by planting Yaba into his pocket.

Cantonment police Sub Inspector Md Anwar Hossain, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet in the case.

The IO made ASI Mahbubul Alam and two of his informers Md Rubel and Sohel Rana accused in the charge sheet.

The case statement is that the accused Pallabi police ASI Mahbubul Alam on September 20 this year in Khilkhet area under Cantonment Police Station in plain clothes stopped a pedestrian Khalil and started scuffling with him. At one point, ASI Mahbubul took a packet of Yaba pills from the police source Rubel and put it into Khalil's pocket. This incident was videoed by a TV channel camera person and aired it in the channel. Later this incident became viral in the social media. Following the camera footage the next day, Khalid Hasan Tonmoy, a Sub-Inspector of Pallabi Police Station, filed the case against Mahbub and two informants with the Cantonment Police Station. They were arrested the same day, and are now out on bail.













