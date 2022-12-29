Video
Main demand of BNP's 10-point is fall of govt: Mosharraf

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

BNP senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Wednesday said the  main demand of their party's 10 points is the fall of the government.
 "We've placed the 10 points to save the country from the situation where the government has taken itin fact, the main point of 10 points is the fall of the government.  All the 10 points will be fulfilled if this government can be removed," he said.
Speaking at a discussion, he also said the country's people have already taken to the streets unitedly while different political parties are also getting united to oust the present regime.
"I've heard here (at the meeting) that the 11-party nationalist coalition started its journey. Earlier, 12 parties formed an alliance and declared that they will save the country from the misrule of this government. This is how the Ganotantra Mancha has been formed," the BNP leader said.
National People's Party (NPP) arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club' demanding the  release of the jailed opposition leaders, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
 Mosharraf, a BNP standing committee member, said the 10 points are not the demands of any party, but the demands of people.  "With their backs pushed against the wall, people have no choice but to take to the streets."
 He called upon people of all walks of life and all the democratic parties to come forward to oust the current government and resolve the country's problems.
The BNP leader claimed that around 24,000 leaders and workers were arrested across the country over the last 15 days in the name of a special drive.
He demanded the government to release all the arrested BNP leaders and activists, including Mirza Fakhrul.     -UNB


