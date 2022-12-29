|
BNP vice-chairman Khandaker Mahbub put on ventilator
Senior lawyer and BNP vice-chairman Khandaker Mahbub Hossain has been put on a ventilator at a private hospital in the city.
He was admitted to Evercare Hospital with respiratory problem on Tuesday, said Sayrul Kabir Khan, a BNP media cell member, quoting the family on Wednesday.
Mahbub, former vice-president of the Bangladesh Bar Council and president of Supreme Court Bar Association, is one of the lawyers of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia. -UNB