Thursday, 29 December, 2022, 7:44 AM
Home Back Page

10 killed, many others hurt in road accidents

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Rajshahi, Gopalganj, Habiganj, Brahmanbaria, Noakhali and Rajbari on Wednesday.
Our Rajshahi Correspondent reports three people were killed and at least 12 others were injured in separate road accidents in Rajshahi district.
The accidents took place at three separate places in the metropolis, Mohanpur and Charghat upazilas of the district on Wednesday morning.
Our Gopalganj Correspondent adds two people were killed after their motorcycle dashed against a roadside tree at Sadar upazila in Gopalganj district on Wednesday.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Chadraghilia area at about 6:00am.
Deceased Maruf, 32, and Bayezid, 18, were residents of Chaltabunia village in the upazila.
On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital for autopsy, the Inspector added.
Our Habiganj Correspondent writes that two teenage boys were killed after a pickup van hit their motorcycle at Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district on Tuesday night.
The deceased were identified as Shuvo Miah, 18, son of Imam Hossain, and Sohagh Miah, 17, son of Aftab Hossain, residents of Bejura village in the upazila.
Brahmanbaria Correspondent adds a truck driver was killed and another one injured in a collision among three trucks in Bijoynagar upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Sidul Islam, 45, hailed from Bogura district.
Our Noakhali Correspondent reports a college student was killed when a covered van hit him at Chatkhil upazila in Noakhali district on Wednesday morning.
Shihab Uddin Smoron, 26, son of Md Selim, a resident of Pachgharia village under Ramnarayan union of the upazila, was a student of BA 2nd year at Noakhali Govt College.
Our Rajbari Correspondet adds a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a truck at Goalanda upazila in Rajbari district on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Md Rabiul Islam alias Sunny, 25, son of Haider Sheikh, a resident of Khumuria Asram Road area under Pirojpur municipality in the upazila.


