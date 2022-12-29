Woman strangled to death allegedly by husband in city

A woman was strangled to death allegedly by her husband at their house in Dhaka's Khilgaon area on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Moni Begum, 35, wife of Haider Bepary, a mason by profession. Police detained Haider after the incident.

On information, police recovered the body from the house in Uttar Goran around 11:00am. The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital(DMCH) morgue for autopsy, said Hasan Munshi, a Sub-Inspector of Khilgaon Police Station.

Haider strangled his wife when the couple's children--a son and daughter-- both garment workers, were out of the house. Haider then called his son and told him about killing his wife, SI said quoting the son. Police are investigating the incident, he added.













