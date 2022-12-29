Video
New political alliance ‘Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote’ launched

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

A new political platform 'Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote' with 11 parties, which were the part of BNP-Jamaat led 20-party alliance, was formally launched on Wednesday.
The announcement was given at a press conference held at Jatiya Press Club on the day. National People's Party (NPP) chairman Fariduzzaman Farhad, also coordinator of the new alliance, gave the announcement of formation of the alliance which will join the simultaneous movement against the present government with BNP.
The parties in the new alliance are National People's Party-NPP, Jagpa (Khandkar Lutfur), Democratic League (DL), Bangladesh NAP, Bikalpa Dhara (Nurul Amin), a fraction of Samyabadi Dal, Gono Dal led by Golam Maola Chowdhury, NAP (Bhasani), Islami Oikya Jote, People's League and Bangladesh Minority Janata Party.
Farhad said the alliance was formed to strengthen the simultaneous anti-government movement, build up Bangladesh with people's aspiration in mind, and resolve the country's political crisis. The alliance will join the simultaneous movement extending support to the 10-point demand and the 27-point structural reform announced by BNP to repair the state structure of the country. The alliance was formed just four days after a 12-party alliance was launched with 12 parties of the 20-party alliance on December 22. Earlier on December 23, the 20-party alliance was dissolved.
The partners of 12 parties alliance are- Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar), Kalyan Party, Labour Party, Jatiya Dal, Bangladesh LDP, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party-JAGPA (Tasmia Prodhan), NDP, LDP (Salim), Muslim League, Jamiat-e-Ulamae Islam, Islami Oikya Jote, Islamic Party and Samyabadi Dal. Islami Oikya Jote and Samyabadi Dal are there in the two new alliances. About the issue, Farhad said, "Samyabadi Dal and Islami Oikya Jote are with us. They are now no longer in any other alliance."
BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Dhaka North City BNP Convener Amanullah Aman, also BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council Member, were present at the press conference.


