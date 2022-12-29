Nadia Sharmeen emerges as champion in DRU badminton

Ekattor TV's reporter Nadia Sharmeen emerged as champion in the women's singles event of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) Badminton tournament that concluded on Tuesday last night.

In the men's singles event, Rokibul Hasan of Asian TV emerged as champion defeating Torikul Islam of Channel I in the final.

In the men's doubles final, Torikul Islam of Channel I and Sabbir Ahmed of ATN News pair emerged champion beating Abu Saleh Akond of Naya Diganta and Rokibul Islam of Asian TV pair in the final.

In the mixed doubles final, Rokibul Islam Manik and Maksuda Lisa of Voice of Asia pair emerged champions beating Abu Saleh Akon of Naya Diganto and Nadia Sharmin of Ekattor TV pair. -BSS















