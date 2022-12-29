Video
BSPA to honour ten sports personalities

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

The Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), the oldest sports organizations of the country, will honour ten sports personalities marking its diamond jubilee for their outstanding contribution in the field of sports in national and international level after the country's post independence.
The BSPA will celebrate its diamond jubilee on Friday (Dec 30) at the city's local hotel where the organization will also give diamond jubilee honor to ten sports journalists and sports writers for their recognition of special contribution.
Special honor will also be given to national team's former captain ASM Rokibul Hasan.
The ten sportsmen have been selected following the recommendation of judge panel.
BSPA's president Sanat Babla disclosed the details at a press conference held today (Wednesday) at Bangladesh Olympic Association's auditorium.
BSPA's vice president Kazi Shohidul Alom and BSPA's general secretary Samon Hossain were also present in the press conference.
 
Ten sports personalities - Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin (football), Mosharaf Hossain Khan (swimming), late Shah Alom (athletics), Mosharaf Hossain (boxing), late Monem Munna (football), Niaz Morshed (chess), Asif Hossain Khan (shooter), Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (cricket) Siddiqur Rahman (golf) and Sakib Al Hasan (cricket).
Ten sports journalist and writers - Abdul Hamid, Toufiq Aziz Khan, Bodi-uz-Zaman, Muhammad Kamruzzaman, Abdul Touhid, Ataul Haque Mollik, Motiur Rahman Chowdhury, Dilu Khandakar, Shohidul Azam and Mostafa Mamun.     -BSS


