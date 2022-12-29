Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games to begin Monday

With the aim of ensuring more participation of the country's emerging young athletes in the sports field, the 'Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games 2023' begins from Monday (Jan 2).

The games is going to be held for the second time after 2018 under the initiative of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) in the name of Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun, chairman of media committee of Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games 2023 and vice-president of BOA, disclosed the details about the games at a press conference held today (Wednesday) afternoon at BOA auditorium.

He said, only young people of Bangladesh born after January 2, 2006 (under 17) are considered eligible to participate in this competition. In this case, birth certificate will be considered as proof for age verification.

The games media committee's chairman said that medical committee has been formed on occasion of the Games to provide necessary instructions regarding the COVID protocol to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Mamun informed that the first phase of the competition (Inter: Upazila) will be held on January 02-10, the second phase (Inter: District) on January 16-22 and the final phase on February 26-March 4 in Dhaka.

He said: "The youth games were successfully organized for the first time in 2018. Then the BOA earned acclaim nationally and internationally for organizing the games. Syed Shahed Reza, Secretary General of BOA, was awarded the ANOC Award by ANOC (Associations of National Olympic Committee) in Tokyo, Japan in 2018, which is considered the highest honor in the field of sports. Different countries of the world are organizing games on the model of Bangladesh Youth Games."

Nearly 50,000 athletes, coaches and organizers participated in 21 disciplines in the first Youth Games. A total of 24 disciplines including cycling, rugby and gymnastics have been included this time and we expect this number to increase further in the future."

Earlier, on December 23 last, BOA's president and Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, NDU,PSC, PHD unveiled the logo and mascot of Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games.

A strong organizing committee and 14-member of sub-committees have been formed with sports-friendly Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the chief patron and Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal as the chairman to organize successfully Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games.

BOA vice-president also hoped that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, MP, will attend the opening ceremony of the final phase of the Games on February 26 next year at the Bangladesh Army Stadium.

The main sponsor of this event is Bangladesh Association of Bank along with other subsidiary organizations are also come forward as co-sponsors to make the event successful.

Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games 2023 Steering Committee member secretary Ashikur Rahman Miku, Games chief coordinator Brigadier General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, BSP, SUP, NDC, PSC, MPhil, Games media committee's member secretary Sirajuddin Mohammad Alamgir, technical sub-committee's member secretary AK Sarkar and other officials of BOA were also present at the press conference. -BSS














