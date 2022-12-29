Sheikh Kamal National Junior Badminton from tomorrow

Video
Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Feni Correspondent 

Bir Muktijoddha Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal National Junior-14 and 18 Badminton Tournament-2022 begins in Feni District tomorrow (Dec 30). In this regard a view exchange meeting was held at a local restaurant on Wednesday. The tournament is jointly organised by Bangladesh Badminton Federation-Feni and Feni District Krira Sangstha (FDKS). The view exchange meeting was presided over by Feni Deputy Commissioner (DC) and President of FDKS Abu Selim Mahmud-Ul Hasan. Feni Superintendent of Police and Vice-President of FDKS Zakir Hasan, and Additional DC Md Masudur Rahman spoke as special guests, while General Secretary of FDKS Amir Hossain Bahar moderated the meet. Among others, Feni Sadar Upazila Chairman and Vice-President of FDKS Shusen Chandra Shil also spoke at the meeting.


