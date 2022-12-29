Doming resigns as Tigers' head coach



Russell Domingo.

Domingo, succeeding Englishman Steve Rhodes, started functioning as Tigers' Head Coach from August 21, 2019, was initially signed for two years, which later on extended till ICC World Cup 2023. The Proteas mastermind came under sword after Bangladesh's fiasco in T20 World Cup 2021, where they remained winless.

Under Domingo, the Tigers had only three Test wins from 22 appearances against 17 defeats. They drew couple of occasions. Bangladesh played 59 T20i matches and won 23 times against 35 defeats as one match was abandoned. Bangladesh had been greatly benefited by Domingo in ODIs. They bagged 21 wins against nine defeats in this particular format.

The BCB trimmed him from the T20i responsibilities before the World Cup this year and Domingo joined Bangladesh tent last month ahead of the home series against India. After 2-0 whitewash in Test against India, Younus hinted media that they are going to bring massive changes in Bangladesh coaching panel. Domingo therefore, had taken no time in making decision.

"Yes, he resigned," Younus told journalists at his home. "He sent resignation letter to our CEO last night without showing any reason of his resignation".

"He thanked the BCB for the support he got and expressed his well wishes for Bangladesh cricket team," he added.

England will arrive in Bangladesh on March 20 next year to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches. Bangladesh are keen to appoint the new head coach before that home series, which is very crucial before the ODI World Cup in India.

Controversial Sri Lanka origin coach Chandika Hathurusinghe, who was blamed for authoritative attitude during his earlier stint in Bangladesh and had very narrow understanding with the players, is among the top list of the BCB's preferences, claimed many a local media in Bangladesh in recent times. Younus, was diplomatic in this issue.

He said, "We are in discussion with few coaches and one of them will take responsibilities before England arriving in Bangladesh. I don't want to disclose any name before finalizing".

"Possibly, we'll appoint two separate coaches," he revealed. India origin coach Sridharan Sriram is the other option, who worked with the Tigers as technical director during T20 World Cup couple of months back, will work specially for T20i format.

