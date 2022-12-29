

Liton goes past Kohli in ICC Test rankings

His valuable 73 runs knock which almost won Bangladesh a Test against India for the first time this week in Mirpur helped him attain his career- best rankings. By doing so, he sailed past India batting great Virat Kohli, who slipped to 14th position.

Liton now has the chance to break into the top 10 in rankings as the first Bangladeshi batter.

Evergreen India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin produced a player-of-the match performance during the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur and his efforts didn't go unnoticed as the veteran made significant gains on the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings.

Mominul Haque (up five places to 68th), Zakir Hasan (up seven places to joint-70th) and Nurul Hasan (up five places to 93rd) have also moved up the rankings.

Spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz have gained two spots each to reach 28th and 29th positions, respectively, while captain Shakib Al Hasan has gained one spot and is 32nd. Taijul had a four-wicket haul in the first innings while Mehidy and Shakib finished with six wickets each in the match.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer have made significant gains in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after helping India win the second match of their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series against Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Ashwin has moved up one slot and is joint-fourth among bowlers along with Jasprit Bumrah after finishing with six wickets in the match. He has also inched up three places to 84th among batters following a crucial knock of 42 not out in the second innings that enabled a three-wicket victory and won India crucial WTC points.

Ashwin, who has been the No. 1 bowler and all-rounder in the past, has also earned seven rating points in the all-rounders' rankings, which are led by his compatriot Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja is currently on 369 rating points while Ashwin is on 343.

Iyer, who partnered in an unbroken 71-run partnership with Ashwin that steered the team to victory, has attained a career-best 16th position. Iyer's scores of 87 and 29 not out have helped him progress from 26th position, his previous best in the rankings.

Rishabh Pant remains the top-ranked Indian batter in sixth position after gaining three rating points courtesy his score of 93 in the first innings while fast bowler Umesh Yadav has gained five places to reach 33rd position after finishing with five wickets in the match. -BSS











