Thursday, 29 December, 2022, 7:42 AM
Oil prices little changed as Russia unveils export ban

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, Dec 28: Russia on Tuesday banned oil sales to countries and companies that comply with a price cap agreed by Western nations, briefly helping to lift crude prices.
"The supply of Russian oil and oil products to foreign legal entities and individuals is prohibited if the contracts for these supplies directly or indirectly" are using a price cap, a presidential decree said.
The decree will be in effect from February 1 until July 1.
It added that the ban may be lifted in individual cases on the basis of a "special decision" from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The price ceiling of $60 per barrel agreed by the European Union, G7 and Australia came into force in early December and seeks to restrict Russia's revenue while making sure Moscow keeps supplying the global market.
Oil prices initially jumped on the announcement and analysts pointed to expectations for stronger demand due to reopening actions by China after lengthy Covid-19 restrictions.    -AFP



