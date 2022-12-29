

Horse carts only means of transportation for char people

According to sources, as many as 165 chars are in four upazilas- Sundarganj, Sadar, Fulchhari and Saghata upazilas of the district, where over four lakh people live at the chars.

The socio-economic development of the char people improved much but the development in the field of communication is not yet done. They are still backward, In this situation, the char-dwellers use horse carts as the only means of transportation and transport of their agricultural produce.

Like the previous times, They no longer carry goods on their shoulders. At present, the horse carts have become so much popular to the char inhabitants in the upazilas of the district. As the horse carts have become the means of solo transportation to the char-dwellers, the horse carts is turned into a livelihood to over 400 char families.

Afsar Ali, a char inhabitant said, rivers are drying day by day due to climate change. During the dry season, only the sand is visible. Char people invented this horse cart to protect their livelihood. Human suffering has been reduced a lot. Now anyone doesn't have to walk on hot sand and cross a long path. They do not carry goods with shoulders any more. At the same time, the difficulty of carrying products to the bazaar has been removed.

Rabiul Islam, a horse-cart driver in Fulchhari Ghat area said, "I earn 600 to 800 taka per day by driving horse cart. Horse feed costs 200 Taka per day. My family is running well with the remaining money".

During the dry season many others like Rabiul Islam, Ashraful, Maidul, and Kalam Mia brought horse carts to carry passengers and goods across the banks of Teesta, Jamuna and Brahmaputra. In these areas, the work of carrying passengers lasts for 4-5 months. In the middle of May, when the rivers flood, the horse-carriages are stopped. Since then they again wait when the rivers would dry up.

Ashraful Islam, 36, a horse-cart driver of Kamarjani Ghat, said, "Our family consists of five brothers, two sisters and parents. Father was struggling to run the family alone. So he bought me a horse to support the family. After bringing our own crops at home, we started to bring other people's crops in the car and earning extra income. In this way, the hardship of the family decreases. Later on, my father bought three more horses and started riding them on rent. It created employment for three more people. After all, our day is going well".

Maidul Islam, a horse carriage driver of Balashi Ghat, said that the cost of making a horse carriage is low. The price of horses is also affordable. A horse is available for 30-50 thousand taka. Horses can pull carts for several years without an accident. However, the necessary food should be fed to the horse regularly. All in all, the cost of raising horses is also low.

Matin Mandal of Harichandi Char was bringing agricultural produce in a horse cart. He told this correspondent that there are no roads in Chars. There is no substitute of horse carts in transporting agricultural produce.

FulchariUpazila Chairman GM Selim Parvez said that from December to the first half of May, the Teesta, Jamuna and Brahmaputra rivers dried up, and huge chars emerged.

