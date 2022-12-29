Schoolboy stabbed to death in Bogura

BOGURA, Dec 28: A schoolboy was stabbed to death by his friend in the district over the issue of ID and password of Free Fire games.

The deceased was identified as Sifat, 12, son of Shah Alam, a resident of Nurani More area under Bogura municipality. He was a Class VII student at a local school.

The Detective Branch (DB) of Bogura police arrested Sifat's friend who was allegedly involved in the murder from Manipuripara area in Dhaka City on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Sudeep Kumar Chakrabbrty confirmed it at a press conference at his office on Wednesday.

Earlier, on December 26, police recovered the body of Sifat from a bamboo orchard in Nishchintpur area under Shibganj Upazila of the district.

The police super said a friend of Sifat (police didn't disclose his name as he is a child) took the Free Fire game ID and password from Sifat. Then, when Sifat repeatedly asked him for the ID and password, the friend refused to give it.

Later, Sifat and some of his friends pressured that friend to return the ID and password. This incident led to Sifat's conflict with that friend, and he became a revenge seeker.

He also said that on December 25, Sifat left his house to repair his elder sister's mobile phone. On the way, he met that friend who tricked him into visiting his grandfather's house in Shibganj's Nishchintpur area.

After playing Free Fire games in a bamboo orchard there, Sifat's friend allegedly stabbed him with a sharp knife.

