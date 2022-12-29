Video
Home Countryside

Target set to produce 30,000 mt of potato at Sadullapur

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, Dec 28: This year a total of 12,040 hectares (ha) of land have been targeted for potato cultivation in Sadullapur Upazila of the district, with production target of about 30,000 tonnes.
This information was confirmed by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Sadullapur. Already small and marginal growers have started potato farming activities in different unions of the upazila including Dhapehat Union. Along with different vegetables, potato is widely farmed on raised lands.
Growers became benefitted from potato farming in the last year. This year they have shifted to potato cultivation expecting increased profits. They are hoping to recoup their last Kharip season's crop damage due to natural calamities.
A visit found farmers busy preparing and seed sowing in different fields. But growers said they are facing a little higher price of potato seed and fertiliser crisis.
Grower Lulu Mia of Ganganarayanpur area of Bhatgram Union said, he has been benefited by farming potato on two bighas of land for the last two years.  This year he has started potato farming on one acre land. But he is hiccupping to make his potato cultivation by purchasing seed and fertiliser at higher prices.
DAE's Agriculture Officer Abul Kalam Azad said, potato farming is very profitable; growers are provided with overall facilities including incentives.
There is no fertiliser crisis, the DAE official maintained.


