Thursday, 29 December, 2022, 7:41 AM
Shirin Akhter, MP, Inaugurates Mahamaya Bridge At Chhagalnaiya

‘No alternative to PM Sheikh Hasina’

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

General Secretary of JSD (Inu) Shirin Akhter, MP, inaugurating Mahamaya Bridge at Chhagalnaiya Upazila of Feni District on Tuesday afternoon. photo: observer

General Secretary of JSD (Inu) Shirin Akhter, MP, inaugurating Mahamaya Bridge at Chhagalnaiya Upazila of Feni District on Tuesday afternoon. photo: observer

FENI, Dec 28: General Secretary of JSD (Inu) Shirin Akhter, MP (Feni-1), said, "We see devilments done by the present government everywhere wherever we look."
"There is no alternative to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina if we want to keep up this process of development," she said, adding, "In the development indicators, Bangladesh has already crossed India and Pakistan."  
She made the comments while inaugurating Mahamaya Bridge at Chhagalnaiya Upazila of Feni District on Tuesday afternoon.   
Shirin Akhter further said, it is impossible to count the number of developments done to the district.
The long-waited dream of people of Mahamaya, Pathannagar, and Fulgazi unions under Chhagalnaiya Upazila, and GM Haat Union of Fulgazi Upazila has been implemented through opening of the Mahamaya Bridge, she further said.
This will bring economic prosperity of people to the region, she maintained.
The opening function was presided over by former chairman of Pathannagar Union Kabir Ahmed.  
Feni Superintendent of Police Zakir Hasan, and Chhagalnaiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer Moumita Das spoke as special guests.
Among others, Pathannagar Union Chairman Rafiqul Islam Jewel, Mahamaya Union Chairman Shahjahan Minu, President of JSD Unit-Chhagalnaiya Upazila Bir Muktijoddha Abdul Hye also spoke.


« PreviousNext »

