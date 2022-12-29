Video
Three killed in road mishaps in three dists

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondents

At least three people were killed in separate road mishaps in three districts- Natore, Jhenidah, and Mymensingh on Tuesday.
NATORE: A young man was killed in a road accident in Singra Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The dead person was Joynal, 23, a resident of Godagari Upazila in Rajshahi District.
According to police, the young man was going towards Singra Upazila riding on a motorcycle in the morning. On the way, a cattle-laden three-wheeler from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Ranipukur Bazar area at around 10:15 am, leaving him seriously injured.
Later, he was rescued by locals and taken to upazila health complex where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Singra Police Station (PS) Mijanur Rahman confirmed the matter.
JHENIDAH: A security guard was killed after being hit by a bus in front of Jhenaidah Cadet College in the city on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Monirul Islam, 55, son of Latif Molla, a resident of Mahabbatpur village under Fulhari union of Shoilkupa Upazila.
Locals said Monirul was returning home after night shift duty on his bicycle while a speedy bus hit him from the opposite side, leaving him critically injured.
Jhenaidah Fire Service and Civil Defence Department rescued him and took him to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Jhenaidah Highway PS officials confirmed the matter.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A motorcyclist was killed in a pickup van accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Nuruzzaman Dilip Sheikh,42, son of Afaz Uddin Sheikh of Dhairgaon Village at Usthi union in the upazila.
The accident took place at Suruj Member intersection of Shilasi Village at  Saltia Union on Bhaluka road.
According to family and local sources, Dilip was riding a motorcycle on Gafargaon to Kishoreganj road and collided with a pickup van at Suruj Member intersection and was seriously injured. Locals rescued him and took him to Upazila Health Complex, from where he was referred to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital at noon. He died on the way to that hospital.
Gafargaon PS OC Faruq Ahmed confirmed the information.  The motorcycle was brought to the PS, the OC added.


