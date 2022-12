Chairman of Bochaganj Upazila in Dinajpur District Advocate Md Julfikhar Hossain













Chairman of Bochaganj Upazila in Dinajpur District Advocate Md Julfikhar Hossain speaking at the monthly meeting of law and order committee, which was organized by the upazila administration in the conference room of the Upazila Parishad on Tuesday. UNO Chanda Pal presided over the meeting. photo: observer