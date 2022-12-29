Farmers get agri-machines at Gurudaspur

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Dec 28: Agricultural machines were distributed among farmers at 50 per cent subsidised rate under the development assistance programme of Agriculture Mechanisation through the Integrated Management project in Gurdaspur Upazila.

Upazila Administration and Department of Agriculture Extension organized the distribution programme on the Upazila Parishad premises around 11 am on Wednesday.

Natore District Awami League president and local MP Professor Md Abdul Quddus distributed the agricultural machines as the chief guest with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shrabani Roy in the chair.

At that time, Gurudaspur Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Alal Sheikh, Woman Vice-Chairman Roksana Akter, Agriculture Officer Harunor Rashid, and Agriculture Extension Officer Matior Rahman were present, among others.











