412 mt of dry fish produced at Singra

NATORE, Dec 28: Fishermen of Chalanbeel region in Singra Upazila of the district have produced 412 metric ton (mt) dry fish this season.

With the increasing demand of dry fish in the country, the dry fish production is also going up in the upazila. The dry production has increased by 90 mt, compared to previous year's.

Dry fry fishes are also selling in reasonable prices. Dry fish producers are happy. They demanded a storage for preserving dry fishes.

According to sources at the Department of Fisheries (DoF), there are four Chatals (fish-processing yards) in the Sadar Upazila. Besides, about 313 fishers are individually producing dry fishes in different areas of the upazila, They are collecting fishes from greater Chalanbeel.

The biggest Chatal is in Ninguin area along the Natore-Bogura highway. About 25 workers including women are working there round the clock.

Dry fish producers said, they are producing different types of dry fishes and selling these at different rates. Per kilogram (kg) Puti is selling at Tk 300, Taaki at Tk 350, Chela at Tk 600, Patashi at Tk 800, Guchi at Tk 700-1,000, matchi at Tk 700, Boal at Tk 800- 1,000, Chapila at Tk 400, Mola at Tk 500, and Bayeem at Tk 1,000 per kg.

Shahadot Hossain, upazila fisheries officer, said, there is a lot of water in the Chalanbeel this time as it rained heavy in the last rainy season; fishes are more huge than before; and fishermen demand a storage for dry fishes.

He further said, there is a particular fish market in Singra bus stand area for marketing dry fishes; traders are selling their produces from there at different prices, the upazila fisheries official added.













