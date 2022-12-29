Madrasa boy crushed under train while playing mobile games

LALMONIRHAT, Dec 28: A madrasa student was crushed under the wheels of a train in Aditmari Upazila in the district on Tuesday night while playing games on his mobile phone.

The deceased was Saif Uddin, 16, son of Mostak, a resident of Modonpur Village in the upazila. He was a student of Namuri Dakhil Madrasa.

Officer-in-Charge of Aditmari Police Station Moktarul Islam said a train ran over him around 8:30 pm when he was playing games on a mobile phone sitting on the railway line in Modonpur area, leaving him dead on the spot.

They informed Lalmonirhat Railway Police Station officials in this regard, the OC added.













