

27th Int’l trade fair ready to open Jan 1

This is the second time that the yearly trade fair is being arranged in this permanent venue. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the fair.

To ensure starting of the fair involving 12 countries, preparatory works have been taking place in full swing, according to organizing sources. From morning to mid-night, the venue is remaining a busy zone with preparation works.

Pavilions and stalls are being erected. Small and big food hotels and shops are also raised on the venue premises.

People are coming from different areas to see the fair arranging activities.

According to the fair sources, a total of 250 business institutions from 12 countries, such as South Korea, Singapore, Turkey, Iran, India, Indonesia, Japan, will take part in the fair.

All stalls of two halls of the main Bhaban of the air-conditioned centre of 1,55,000 square-foot have already been allocated. At the same time, with 42 pavilions and 31 mini-pavilions of different categories, total 331 stalls including 238 general and 23 food shops have also been allocated.

Like the previous fair, entry ticket price for adult people has been fixed at Tk 40 while for children at Tk 20.

Besides, a total of 100 buses will be available for communications of visitors and businessmen. A total of 220 CC cameras have been installed. As extra security measures, 800 police members and 150 armed Ansar members will be deployed.

Consumers' rights teams and executive magistrates will check quality of products and food items. Rider teams of Grameen, Banglalink, Teletalk and Rabi will be available for uninterrupted mobile and Internet services.

Finishing the fair preparation in time was confirmed by Secretary of Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and Director of the fair Md Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury.

Constructions of all stalls will be completed timely, he added.

In order to facilitate visitors and businessmen, 300-foot Kuril Bishwaroad-Kanchan Bridge has been completed. The deplored Gazipur-Madanpur bypass is being repaired. Kids zone has been built for children.

This year's targeted selling is Tk 200 crore, he further said.

"On the basis of our overall preparations, we expect the fair will be enjoyable for all," the EPB official maintained.











