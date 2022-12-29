 Metrorail and smart Bangladesh

As a milestone in the development of the communication system, the dream metro rail is going to be launched. After the dream Padma Bridge, metro rail, hundreds of bridges in remote areas of the country, inauguration of roads - in a word, unprecedented development has been achieved in the communication system in 2022. After Padma Bridge, people were interested in metro rail. It is now running. Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate this event on December 28 and it will start carrying passengers from the next day. First this train will run from Uttara to Agargaon. After that, it is planned to run from Agargaon to Motijheel by the end of 2023.



For a long time the capital Dhaka has been passing the day in such a state of chaos that there is no guarantee of reaching the school-office anywhere on time. Have to be stuck in traffic jam for hours. As it is causing loss of important work, economic loss is also huge. This city-based metro rail will play an important role in making people's lives easier and faster. Therefore, metro rail is important not only to the people of Dhaka but also to the people of the whole country because every day people come and go from different parts of the country to the capital for various purposes including jobs and business and suffer. From there they will be released. Along with this, the status of the city also increased due to the introduction of a modern transport system like the Metrorail. Modernization, optimization and sustainability of a country's communication system are a prerequisite for economic development. That is, the advanced communication system of a country has a direct impact on the economy of that country.



Backward regions generally refer to regions that are not well connected. can't be reached at the right time, goods can't be transported at convenient time, there is no favorable environment for setting up industries and unemployment rate is also high due to these reasons. Now it can be seen that the areas adjacent to the metro rail will develop more infrastructure than before. Modern facilities will be added because of development of communication system and of course speed. Just as the opening of the Padma bridge is changing the lives of people in the southern region.



Due to these reasons, it is necessary to connect the backward areas with the advanced areas of the country. Fair pricing of goods, equitable distribution of goods and economic development depend on production and supply of goods. Balanced development means development of all regions. It can be said that the development of communication system, whether it is a city or a village, a revolution has been achieved in the field of communication during the period of empowerment of Awami League. Awami League government has completed all major action plans. Yamuna Bridge, Padma Bridge, Madhumati Bridge, development of highways, paved roads in villages, Bangabandhu Tunnel, Metrorail, etc. are playing an important role in strengthening the country's economy.



Efforts are being made to make today's Bangladesh a developed country by 2041. That country will be a smart digital country. Our education, economy will all be digital and smart. This includes communication systems. People spend a large amount of their daily time in vehicles, commuting. Every day people are running from home to office or educational institution or any other work. Doing this is wasting time, getting harassed in various ways. There have also been incidents of passengers being thrown out of buses due to fair bargaining. But the smart Bangladesh that we have started to dream of will not have these images. There will be a real communication system free from harassment, where there will be no arguing over fares, seating, no fighting and no harm to anyone. Its best example is Metrorail. Connectivity is central to economic development.



This is the first electrified and computerized railway in the country. When it becomes fully operational, the severity of traffic congestion in the capital will be reduced to a large extent. This will speed up the work. No time will be wasted in the public buses. Works will be done on time. In other words, the economy will benefit here as well. People's lives will be easy. There will be no public transport harassment, security etc. A picture of a country moving forward is before us. It is based on taking decisions for the development of the country's communication system through various projects. This visionary thinking will definitely make Bangladesh a developed smart state. Metrorail is going to be one of its examples. We as a nation are proud of this realization of the dream.



- Alok Acharja is a columnist





