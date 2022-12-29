Expectations from new Japanese Ambassador

In the last 50 years, the two nations have been able to form an exemplary relationship defined with mutual trust, respect, affinity and cooperation. The official relation between the two countries was established on February 10, 1972, with the recognition of Bangladesh by Japan. The Japanese embassy in Dhaka and the Bangladesh embassy in Tokyo were opened in March and July 1972 respectively.Then, Japan, Bangladesh ties are booming day by day.



Iwama Kiminori is the newly appointed ambassador of Japan in Dhaka. The Japanese Embassy in Dhaka said that the newly appointed ambassador of Japan has presented his identity card to President Abdul Hamid.The previous ambassador of Japan called on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on December 08.



It is known that President Md. Bangabhaban. IwamaKiminori, the newly appointed ambassador of Japan in Dhaka, presented the credentials to Abdul Hamid on Monday evening, December 26. President's press secretary. Zainal Abedin said, a smart team of the President's Guard Regiment (PGR) gave a guard of honor to IwamaKiminori on reaching Bangabhaban.



During the meeting, the President said that Japan is Bangladesh's single largest bilateral development partner and an important country for trade and investment. The President thanked the Japanese government for providing technical and financial support in the implementation of the Metrorail project.



Highlighting Japan's cooperation in Bangladesh's socio-economic development, the President hoped, "During the tenure of the new ambassador, trade and investment between Bangladesh and Japan will expand further and bilateral relations will reach new heights."



During the meeting, the new ambassador of Japan sought the cooperation of the President in fulfilling his duties. He also expressed his conviction to work for the development of relations between the two countries.



In order to give the bilateral ties a positive direction and establish a strong rapport with Bangladesh, previous Ambassadoraccomplished an outstanding job. Bangladesh does, however, also anticipate that the momentum of the Bangladesh-Japan relationship would continue thriving further in the days to come. The new Japanese ambassador in Dhaka is expected to comprehend Bangladesh from his own perspective.



The new envoy has numerous opportunities to improve current bilateral ties. In 2026, Bangladesh is expected to leave the Least Developed Country (LDC) category. Bangladeshs access to various LDC-specific preferential treatments and facilities will be restricted as a result, which will negatively affect its exports to European and North American markets, particularly those of RMG. The new ambassador could support Bangladesh in this area by offering technical assistance in formulating policies and export-development strategies that would enable Bangladeshi products to enter the Japanese market to meet its post-graduation hurdles.



The Japanese businessmen can make larger investment in Bangladesh."Bangladesh is a lucrative place for investment. Japanese private companies can invest in Bangladesh on larger scale. The new Japanese can pave the way in a new horizon. He can strengthen the bilateral ties for ensuring better mutual interest.



Bangladesh expects increased FDI from Japan to help the economy of the nation. The Japanese investments will greatly assist the Bangladeshi government by energizing economic activity, generating employment, boosting assets, and improving peoples quality of life through the development of infrastructure. The new ambassador must be aware of Bangladeshs development priorities and work closely with that nation.



Advanced studies and enhanced cooperation are required in order to Bangladesh-Japan FTA, the new envoy can play a crucial role in these areas.Bangladesh and Japan have primarily agreed on signing a free trade agreement (FTA) to increase trade and investment,



PM Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone known as the Japanese Economic Zone in Narayanganj's Araihazar Upazila on Tuesday (December 6). On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Japan, the establishment of the Japanese Special Economic Zone in Narayanganj on the basis of a government-to-government agreement can be considered a turning point for the growth and advancement of the nation's economy.





The Japanese government has offered a second round of subsidies to help businesspeople relocate their manufacturing from China to Bangladesh. It should be recalled that the Japanese government previously provided incentives to help 87 companies move their factories out of China. In addition, Japan has agreed to employ hundreds of thousands of talented people from Bangladesh in at least 15 industries over the course of the next five years. However, they must be conversant in that nation's language. This also signaled the start of Japanese investment, industry transfer, and the migration of skilled laborers to Bangladesh.





Japan is the largest bilateral development partner of Bangladesh. It has provided about $27 billion in grants and loans to Bangladesh since 1971. Japan is currently implementing some of the major infrastructure projects. Among these, Bangladesh has signed agreements with Japan for several other projects including Matarbari and Seaport Development Project, Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Line-1. Work on several projects has already begun. Notable among them is the construction of a 1200 MW power project in Coxs Bazar area with the help of Japan. In addition to these, there are indications that a number of larger investments have been made by Japan.

As a potential hub of the regional economy, Matarbari Port would connect South Asia and South-East Asia. In other words, it could re-shape Bangladesh as a trading nation deeply incorporated in the inter-regional and global value chains.





Japan is one of Bangladeshs and Myanmars most reliable and successful development partners. But in the Rohingya crisis, Japan initially chose to keep quiet before deciding to act as a mediator to find a solution. But Bangladesh sought a substantial item from Japan. If Japan has any geopolitical interest in Myanmar, then it should have spoken out strongly against the abuse of human rights and other horrors occurring in Rakhine state. Japan promotes itself as a country that is value-driven internationally. Because Myanmar is desperate for investment, Bangladesh should coordinate closely with Japan to find a proactive solution to the dilemma. Bangladesh may also consider extending some of its ideas to FDI in Myanmar.



Former Japanese Ambassador's Comment on Bangladesh's Internal Affairs Shocked Countrymen. The Bangladesh Police Service Association has protested a recent statement by the Japanese Ambassador to Dhaka, Ito Naoki.Japan is our development partner. The Japan-Bangladesh ties are eternal. Bangladeshi people like Japan so much. The ambassadors of America, Britain, and Canada talk directly about the internal affairs of Bangladesh, but the Japanese ambassador does not. So why is this an exception? We don't know the inside news. However, the Japanese ambassador's statement has created quite a stir in the urban political circles of the country. Bangladesh people are very shocked for the comments uttered by the Japanese Ambassadors. The expectations of Bangladeshi people from all our development partners including their representatives in Dhaka not to interfere in our own internal affairs. As they should respect our own values, choices.



Along with upholding international diplomatic standards, the ambassador is also expected to expedite ties in the fields of technology, renewable energy, and educational scholarships. There are certain areas where the relationship between the two nations needs to be improved, including trade trips, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people connections. Without a doubt, the envoys friendly efforts will have a significant impact on whether all of these goals are realized. Bangladesh, therefore, a seasoned and competent diplomat who will elevate the two nations relationship to a new height.



- Tilottama Rani Charulata is an independent researcher



















