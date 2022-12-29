Video
Fog causes major car crash on bridge in China's Zhengzhou

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

BEIJING, Dec 28:  Dozens of vehicles crashed in major car pileup on a bridge in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou in Henan province because of extremely foggy conditions on Wednesday (Dec 28) morning, state media CCTV reported.
Several cars and trucks could be seen crumpled and piled on top of each other on the Zhengxin Huanghe bridge in pictures and videos on social media. One car was dramatically jack-knifed in the middle of a pileup in a snapshot from CCTV footage.
Many people were injured and trapped at the scene of the accident and the fire department was on      the bridge, according to CCTV.
A preliminary estimate from rescuers at the scene is that the pileup involved more than 200 vehicles and the injured were sent to the hospital for treatment, according to local television.
There were no further details regarding casualties or reported injuries.
Visibility in multiple areas, including Zhengzhou, was less than 500m, and 200m in some areas this morning, according to the local meteorological service.    -REUTERS



