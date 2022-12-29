Charges framed against Evaly Chair Shamima, CEO Rassel

A Dhaka Court on Wednesday framed charges against e-commerce platform Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin and CEO Mohammad Rassel in a case over embezzling customers' money.

After framing charges against the couple, Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan fixed February 18 for beginning trial of the case.

The court also rejected the time prayer of

Shamima and issued arrest warrant against her.

Evaly's CEO Rassel was produced before the court on Wednesday.

Sub Inspector (SI) Rafiqul Islam of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on August 29 this year submitted the charge sheet against the couple in this case.

Arif Baker filed a case with Gulshan police station on September 16 last year accusing the couple for misappropriating of Tk 3.1 lakh of the complainant taking shelter of fraudulence.

After filing the case a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested, Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima in a raid on their house in capital's Mohammadpur area.

The owners of Evaly were allegedly involved in embezzlement of several hundred crores of taka.

On April 6 in 2022, Shamima was released from jail after securing bail.













