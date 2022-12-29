All students may not get new books on the first day of the New Year

All school students are not likely to get new books on the first day of the New Year this time as there is only one day left for the inauguration of the ceremony by the Prime Minister, about 70 percent of the books have been sent to the upazila level so far. Field level reality a bit harder.

This time the primary book festival will be centrally held at the central playground of Dhaka University (DU). Besides second book festival will be organised at Murapara Government Pilot Model High School ground in Rupganj, Narayanganj.

Like in the past, this time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the book festival at 10 am on December 31 as per the rules like other years. She will inaugurate the festival by giving a set of books to one student of each class at the Prime Minister's Office.

When asked about this year book festival, NCTB Chairman Prof Farhadul Islam told that there will be a textbook festival across the country in a very grand manner. As the festival was not held for the last two years due to Covid pandemic, this year we have informed every district and upazila to give books in a festive atmosphere. We are trying to deliver most of the books.

He further said that the book festival will be celebrated simultaneously across the country. Members of Parliament and ministers have been asked to celebrate this festival in their respective districts. The Central Primary Book Festival will be held at the Central Playground of DU. Besides, Second book festival will be held in Rupganj, Narayanganj that will be innugrated by Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. The festival will be held at Murapara Government Pilot Model High School ground of the upazila.

According to NCTB sources, more than 34,00,00,000 textbooks are being printed in the academic year 2023 for 4,09,15,000 students at primary and secondary level. Out of this, 9,98,53,000 copies of pre-primary, elementary and ebtedai are being printed at this level and 24,63,10,000 copies of school, madrasa and technical schools are being printed for the secondary level. Besides, 2,12,177 copies of books are being printed in the mother tongue of small ethnic groups.

Some source from NCTB said that so far 81 percent of secondary school books have reached the upazila level and 68 percent of the books reached the field level till last Sunday. Many students will not get new books at the beginning of the academic year due to shortage of paper and ink, rising prices, increase in cost of printing equipment, load shedding, delay in NCTB order for new syllabus in two classes etc. It is said that the books of Primary and Secondary levels printed in the beginning were of good quality but now due to shortage of paper the quality books are not up to the mark.

Here, nationwide student book festival is scheduled to be held on January 1. Especially Meherpur district people are disappointed regarding the book festival in the new year. As a result, frustration has started among teachers and students regarding the book festival at the beginning of next year (2023).

Sources said that till December 26, not a single new book of the demand letter sent from the district has been received. The education office has not received any response despite writing repeated letters to the authorities expressing concern.

District primary officer Bhabesh Ranjan Roy said that most of the books come in December in other years. There are only few days left in this year. Then the book festival is scheduled to take place on January 1. But till December 26, no class books for classes I to V have arrived.

He said that the present government arranges distribution books for free to the students of class I to IX on the first day of the year. There is considerable doubt whether they will be able to hand over books to primary school students on the 1st.

When asked about this, Hasem Ali, a primary school headmaster in Meherpur district, said students are hoping to get new books on January 1. On the first day of the year they celebrate the book festival to get the aroma of new books. Failure to get new books on this day can create frustration among students.

