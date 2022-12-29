US, Japan greet BD for its first Metro Rail

The US Embassy in Dhaka and the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh congratulated for inaugurating of the Bangladesh's first-ever Metro Rail in Dhaka on Wednesday (December 28).

Welcoming the inauguration of the first ever metro rail service in the capital, through which the country's commuting system entered a new era, the US

Embassy has share a photo in its verified Facebook page saying that "We want to give a special shoutout to the six female metro train operators, including Maryam Afiza."

"This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh. The opening of the MRT, the new face of Dhaka with Japanese support, marks a historic moment as the final event of the anniversary year," the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh said in a release.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh said the MRT was built with Japanese ODA (yen loan), and this time 9 stations from Uttara North Station to Agargaon Station on Line 6 were inaugurated.

The country's first-ever electric railway will provide safe, rapid, comfortable and punctual mass transit service in Dhaka with various Japanese state-of-the-art technologies.

In the future, the MRT Line 6 will be networked with Lines 1 and 5, which are scheduled to be completed in 2029. The MRT network is expected to alleviate chronic urban traffic congestion and reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Metro Rail service in the capital through inaugurating the operation of the first phase of the project-- Uttara to Agargaon-- from Uttara sector-15 playground.

As the government is starting the operation on a limited scale, it will take 20 minutes to travel the 11.73-Km distance from Uttara to Agargaon, but soon it will come down to 16-17 minutes.

Bangladesh is the third country in South Asian region to have metro rail after India and Pakistan.













