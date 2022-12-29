PM unveils Tk 50 currency note

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday unveiled a commemorative note of Tk 50, marking the launch of the country's first ever Metro Rail.

The premier unveiled the commemorative note at the inauguration ceremony of the country's maiden Metro Rail at Diabari in the city's Uttara.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, also lone sister of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was present on the occasion as special guest.

The note, containing portrait of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with background of Metro Rail on one side and photo of Metro Rail on the other side, will be available for people to collect from Bangladesh Bank's Motijheel office from December 29 and later from other branches, said the Bangladesh Bank (BB) earlier.

Signed by BB Governor Md Abdur Rouf Talukder, people will be able to buy the commemorative note of Tk50 without envelop and Tk100 with folder and envelope, according to BB. -BSS



















