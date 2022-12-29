Postage stamp released

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday released a special commemorative postage stamp, an opening day cover and a data card, marking the country's historical journey into the Metro Rail era.

The premier unveiled the commemorative postage stamp, the opening day cover and the data card, at the inauguration

ceremony of the country's first Metro Rail at Diabari in the city's Uttara.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, also lone sister of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was present on the occasion as special guest.

A special canceller was used on the occasion.

The postage stamp, first-day cover and data card will be sold from Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO and will also be available at other GPOs and head post offices across the country later. -BSS











