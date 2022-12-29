Inner conflict sinks 'Boat' in Rangpur mayoral polls

Dalia's security deposit forfeited

Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia stunned the voters of Rangpur city by getting ruling Awami League's nomination to contest the mayoral polls and being defeated by Jatiya Party's Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa on Tuesday.

Mostafa won the polls getting six times more votes than Dalia. She lost her security deposit.

Within 24 hours after the polls, the local leaders and activists of AL started analysing the reasons of Dalia's defeat. According to the local AL leaders and activists, the main reason of Dalia's defeat in the elections was wrong selection of candidate.

The central leaders of AL didn't consider the contributions and qualifications of local leaders before selecting the candidate. It brought humiliating defeat to AL.

Besides, some leaders and activists think that inner conflict in the ruling party's Rangpur city and district committees sank 'Boat' in the election.

If the ruling party leaders and activists were together in the election campaign and there was no rebel candidates, the result might have been not so bad, they think.

According to the leaders and activists, more than six local leaders of AL sought nomination for the mayoral candidature for the Rangput polls. Of those, City AL President Shafiur Rahman Shafi, General Secretary Tushar Kanti Mondal, Rangpur Chamber's former President and City AL's Vice President Abul Kashem, Rangpur Metropolitan Chamber President Rezaul Islam Milon, City Swechchhasebak League President Ataur Rahman Babu, Rangpur City Jatiya Shramik League General Secretary MA Mazid, District AL General Secretary Rezaul Karim Raju were much discussed candidates for the fray.

Hosne Ara Dalia was not eager for the post and hadn't conducted any pre-nomination campaign for creating mass-support for her nomination. But, she was finally nominated for contesting the mayoral election. It results inner conflict among the party's leadership and most of the local leaders were not vocal in supporting their party candidate. Instead, they kept mum.

While talking to this correspondent, an AL leader admitted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken the decision to nominate Dalia for the mayoral post due to the inner conflict among the party's local leadership. "If any one of the aforementioned candidates was nominated, the situation might have been even worst. Violent situation might have been created in the election. To avert the situation, she was nominated."

Dalia was a reserved seat lawmaker from AL in 2014. In the last tenure, she was the central AL executive committee member. She was also a Vice President of district AL.

According to the local leaders, she hasn't played any role for local development during her tenure as a public representative. She was also not well-known to the voters. Her personal image was also not better than the JP candidate. Though she tried to manage or convince the voters showing the AL's Boat symbol. She was defeated in her own polling centre, Lions' School and College in the city, getting only 92 votes. Her opponent Mostafa got some 166 votes in her polling centre while the rebel candidate of AL, Latifur Rahman Milon got 144 votes.

According to the leaders and activists of AL, the inner conflict of city and district units of Rangpur AL was almost open matter to them. Due to the conflicting situation, district AL President Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed was removed from his position only few days ago. Mamtaz was not aware about his removal.

City AL President Shafiur Rahma Shafi and General Secretary Tushar Mondal had involved in confrontation openly a few days ago. They don't face each other in any forum of the party in person. Due to the confrontation, most AL leaders have extended their support to the AL rebel candidate Milon.

As there was no coordination between city AL president and general secretary, the party activities are also interrupted. The worst impact of the internal conflict of the party was the defeat of party candidate.

According to the city AL leaders, there are some 33 Wards and six thanas in the Rangpur city area. Though the leaders of old 15 Wards of the city got position in the city unit, none of the newly created Ward leaders were included there in last eight years after creating the new Wards. The Ward and Thana units of the party are being run with expired committees. Most of the leaders of the committees are inactive. But, the city AL hasn't yet taken any steps to form new committees or change their leadership.

When contacted, City AL President Shafiur Rahman Shafi and General Secretary Tushar Kanti Mondal rejected the allegation of inner conflict in the party's units.

Shafi claimed that he along with his followers were active in the election field and worked hard for the party's candidate. They have visited all areas along with the candidate. "I can't understand, why the people haven't cast their votes for Boat symbol."



















