PM rides Metro Rail as country enters state-of-the-art mode of communication



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana jubilantly waving after the inauguration of country's first Metro Rail at Uttara in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

The long wait has been over. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the inauguration of the country's first Metro Rail in a gathering at the Diabari School grounds on Wednesday morning. Later she was the first passenger of this electric train as a paid passenger. She came to the Agargaon Metro Rail Station from Uttara North Station.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the inauguration of the country's first Metro Rail by unveiling a plaque at Diabari. At 11:00am on Wednesday, she came to the stage at the Diabari School playground and announced the inauguration of the electric train by unveiling a plaque.

After that, Senior Pesh Imam of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Hafez Maulana Mufti Mohammad Mizanur Rahman offered prayers.

Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Rehana, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Dhaka North city Mayor Atiqul Islam, President of the Standing Committee on Road Transport and Bridges Ministry Begum Roshan Ara Mannan, Local Member of Parliament Habib Ahsan, Secretary ABM Aminullah Noori, Project Director Aftab Uddin and Managing Director MAN Siddique of DMCTL were also present on the stage with the Prime Minister.

After the inauguration, the Prime Minister responded to the greetings by waving hands.

In the opening ceremony, the history of the construction of Metro Rail in Bangladesh was highlighted in the holographic projection. Later, the theme song of Metro Rail, 'Arthornitir Chaka Ghurbe Pechhone Fele Janjot,' was performed by Mumtaz Begum, MP.

At the inauguration ceremony of the Metro Rail, the Prime Minister said, "We have been able to add another feather to the development and progress of Bangladesh. We have been able to add another feather to the crown of the people of Dhaka."

In her speech Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina remembered the Japanese citizen who was killed in the terrorist attack at Holy Artisan Bakery.

Sheikh Hasina also recalled the role played by the then Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe in restarting the Metro Rail after the incident on July 1 of 2016.

Highlighting the construction of a memorial plaque in memory of Japanese citizens, Sheikh Hasina said, "Let their memory be remembered, we have taken that decision."

Seven Japanese nationals were killed in a militant attack on Gulshan's Holy Artisan on July 1 in 2016, shortly after the inauguration of the Dhaka Metro Rail construction work.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina requested to keep the Metro Rail Stations clean and use the Metro Rail systematically.

In her speech, she said, "There will be a request that the Metro Rail has been made by spending a lot of money. To preserve it, to ensure its quality, to keep it clean - all this is the responsibility of those who will use it."

The head of the government said, "I sincerely appeal to everyone to use it cleanly, beautifully and systematically. Thank you, if you follow the words."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina then planted a tamarind tree sapling at Uttara North Station.

After the announcement of inauguration of the Metro Rail by attending a peaceful gathering in Diabari School ground Sheikh Hasina released a commemorative postage stamp by cancelling it on the occasion of the inauguration of the Metro Rail. She was later shown around the Uttara North Station.

After the inauguration, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana bought tickets to become passengers of the country's first Metro Rail to travel from Uttara North Station to Agargaon. Before travelling by Metro Rail she played the role of a railway guard. She waved the green flag and gave the green signal for the movement of trains. Then the head of the government also signed the flag.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached Agargaon Station from Uttara North Station on the inaugural journey of Metro Rail. Her train left at 1:53pm and reached Agargaon at 2:11pm. The driver of the Prime Minister's train was Maryam Afiza, who joined the Metro Rail after completing her graduation in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering from Noakhali University of Science and Technology.

Sheikh Hasina's fellow passengers on the journey were more than two hundred citizens, among them, there were valiant freedom fighters, school-college and madrasa students, imams of mosques, garment workers, rickshaw pullers, vegetable sellers, representatives of ethnic minorities, lawmakers, central Awami League leaders, businessmen, diplomats and important people of the government.

Awami League senior leader Matia Chowdhury was sitting in the middle seat of the Prime Minister and her sister Sheikh Rehana in the train. On the journey, the Prime Minister got up from her seat and exchanged greetings with the guests.

The country's first metro rail carrying the Prime Minister reached the destination in 18 minutes at a slow speed. At 2:11pm, the Prime Minister got down at Agargaon Station and boarded the waiting car and went towards Ganabhaban, her official residence.













