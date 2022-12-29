Video
Non-Fiction Book Fair

UPL wins best publication house award

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
DU Correspondent

The University Press Limited (UPL) has been awarded as the best publication house in the sixth non-fiction book fair, jointly organised by the Faculty of Business Studies (FBS) of Dhaka University (DU) and Bonik Barta at the FBS premises on the campus.
Prothoma Prokashon has secured the second position, as Bonik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud announced in the concluding function of the three-day long book fair on Wednesday.
DU Pro Vice-Chancellor (Education) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal addressed the function as chief guest and distributed the awards between Mahrukh Mohiuddin, Managing Director of the UPL and Javed Hussain, Coordinator of the Prothoma Prokashon.
A total of 39 publishing houses and research organisations participated in the fair this year.
Prof Maksud Kamal said that the fair will accelerate introduction of non-fiction books among book lovers.
Former DU Prof Abul Kashem Fazlul Haque and DU Economics Department Chairman Prof M M Akash addressed the function as special guests.


