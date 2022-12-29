PGD in knitwear to boost RGM career: Report

The Postgraduate Diploma in Knitwear Industry Management (PGD-KIM) boosts monthly income of the graduates by nearly 7 percent. After graduation, the diploma also helps in getting at least one promotion and performance bonus.

These findings were shared at a Validation Workshop titled "Effectiveness of Postgraduate Diploma in Knitwear Industry Management (PGD-KIM) on Labour Market Outcomes" organized by BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) on Tuesday held at the BRAC Centre Inn.

The research was conducted by BIGD to measure the effectiveness of the PGD-KIM program offered by the Executive Development Center (EDC) at BRAC University, according to a press BIGD release.

This diploma is supported by the Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP), implemented by the Finance Division under the Finance Ministry with support from Asian Development Bank (ADB).

While speeking as Chief Guest, Joint Secretary Dr Md Sanwar Jahan Bhuiyan, DEPD of SEIP said, "Given the findings, we can see that the program has potential to nullify the skills gap of workers in the RMG industry."

He suggested exploring options of including aptitude tests in the admission process of PGD-KIM program for better targeted intake of students.

"We can try practical simulations, role-playing, and experimentation to generate more effective outcomes in terms of developing communication and negotiation skills of the graduates," said Dr Bhuiyan.

BKMEA Vice President Fazlee Shamim Ehsan said, "If the curriculum of the PGD-KIM can be updated in line with the findings of the study then the outcome can be significantly improved."

He also suggested readjusting course materials which will help improve communication and computer literacy skills of the program students.

About employing women in management positions of the industry, he said, "Sometimes there are many sociocultural factors that create barriers for women working in the senior positions. We need to critically explore them."

A brief presentation on the study was given by BIGD researchers Md Shakil Ahmed and Tanvir Shatil, which was followed by a panel discussion.

Panelists Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, Research Director of CPD said, "If the diploma can be redesigned to be more specialized, that is, if the courses are more aligned with various departmental specialization, then perhaps people will be more interested in enrolling. Besides, the industry owners can play a role in changing societal perception by employing more females in the management level positions."











