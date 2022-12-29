Madrasa teacher arrested for rape in Dhaka

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members have arrested a madrasa teacher in a rape case from Ramna area in the capital.

The accused was Md. Alamgir Mollah, 28, a teacher at Malibagh Tamimul Quran Madrasah.

Lt. Col. Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer of RAB-3, said that a rape case was filed against Alamgir at Rampura police station on Tuesday. "He kept changing his location after the case was filed," he said.

Alamgir has been teaching at the madrasah for the past three months and the rape survivor lives near the madrasa. -UNB











