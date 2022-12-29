Video
Thursday, 29 December, 2022
City News

Learning can be fun with technology: ‘Mojaru’ is an example

Published : Thursday, 29 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

Have you considered turning on the TV in front of your child so they may learn English language structures, study algebraic formulas, or get ready for cadet college online admission?
Online learning is a prevalent practice that is used by many people all over the world. However, "Mojaru" is unquestionably a unique platform that allows kids to learn, study and present.
The word "Mojaru" is originally taken from the children's writer Sukumar Roy. Though it indicates the funny teacher. It wants to reach the whole world. But first, it wants to reach the Bangla language people and subsequently, in other languages people.
The founder of this online platform is Alauddin Faruki Prince who is the founder and director of Satkhira Public School. The co-founder is Prof Alamgir Hossain from Khulna University.
There is a problem with trustworthiness of the online platform. Bangladeshi people don't believe it yet. The good news is that this disbelief is decreasing day by day. And there is a network problem in the rural area of Bangladesh. This is also a problem to keep in mind. There is a problem though: The 'Mojaru' is strict to its goals.
It wants to equip children for the 4th industrial revolution. That's why it designs video courses to combine language skills, mathematical and technology skills.
Its goal is to provide quality education. The 'Mojaru' has connected brilliant minds from Dhaka University, BUET, and Dhaka Medical as well as from the other renowned universities of Bangladesh. And also has the plan to add more people from those universities.
It has many courses in mathematics, language, science & information technology, and also on several admission tests. The courses are: Math Champs-Primary, Math Champs-Junior, Abacus Mind Math- Buds, Abacus Mind Math-Foundation, Abacus Mind Math-Advance, Abacus Mind Math-Secondary, IQ Booster for Kids, Math Olympiad Rapid, Smart English for Kids, Smart English for Juniors, Programming for Kids, Cadet Pre-preparation ( Class 3,4,5), Mission Cadet Exam Programme, Cadet Crash Preparation 23, Mission Cadet'24.


