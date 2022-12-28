Robbers overpower 4 Ansar men, snatch arms in Narsingdi

NARSINGDI, Dec 27: A gang of robbers attacked two Ansar members and snatched their arms from near Ansar and VDP camp in Narsingdi municipality early Tuesday. District commandant Tanzina Binte Ershad of Bangladesh Ansar said a group of 15 to 20 robbers attacked four Ansar members with local weapons around 1:30am while they were patrolling in front of the Ansar camp in Boro Bazar area.

"The robbers tied up two Ansar members with a rope while the others managed to flee. They snatched 2 shot guns and 10 rounds of bullet from their possession," she added.

Four members who were on duty at the Ansar camp are Md Anwarul Haque, Zafar Iqbal, Rashed Hossain and Atiq Hossain. Superintendent of Police Narsingdi Kazi Ashraful Azim said Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) members and other law enforcement officials visited the spot.

Shafiqul Islam, In-charge of Narsingdi town police outpost, said none

of the Ansar members were injured. There were no robberies elsewhere in the market area. "Steps are underway for filing a case over the incident and we are trying to recover the arms," he said.















