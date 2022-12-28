3 die of dengue, 62 patients hospitalised

With three more deaths reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, the official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose to 281 this year.

This is the highest ever dengue fatalities recorded in a single year in Bangladesh. The previous record of 179 deaths were reported in 2019.

During this period, 62 more patients, including 35 in Dhaka city, were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of

Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 395 dengue patients, including 203 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. The DGHS has recorded 62,189 dengue cases and 61,513 recoveries so far this year. -UNB













