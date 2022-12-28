Video
Wednesday, 28 December, 2022, 3:38 PM
BNP leader Rabiul's bail plea rejacted, sent to jail

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court  on Tuesday  rejected a bail prayer  of BNP Central Executive Committee member Sheikh Rabiul Alam and sent him to jail in an arson case filed with Kalabagan Police Station in November 2020.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda Chowdhury passed the order after police produced Rabiul Alam before the court .
Detectives arrested BNP leader Rabiul from the capital's Kalabagan area
    around 11pm last night.
Rabiul Alam, was arrested following an arrest warrant issued by another Dhaka court on November 3 in 2021.
Rabiul, a BNP-backed candidate lost the by-election for Dhaka-10 constituency held on November 12 in  2020.
According to the case statement, a group of BNP leaders and activists led by Jubo Dal President Sultan Salauddin Tuku brought out a procession during the by-election to Dhaka-10 constituency on November 12 of 2020 in front of Barek Mansion at Panthapath in Dhaka's Kalabagan area.
According to the case statement, they also attacked policemen and exploded crude bombs on them, leaving some of them injured. Following the incident, a case was filed with Kalabagan Police Station against 49 BNP leaders and activists, including Rabiul Alam.


