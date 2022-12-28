Mirza Abbas, wife charge sheeted

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted a charge sheet against BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas in a case filed over amassing wealth worth Tk 20.74 crore illegally.

The ACC came up with the charge sheet a day after they filed a case against five people, including BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and his wife over land fraud.

Investigation Officer (IO) of the case and ACC Deputy Director Nurul Huda submitted the charge sheet before the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists at the ACC Headquarters at Segunbagicha in the capital on Tuesday, ACC Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said, there is no political connection in submission of the chargesheet. ACC would conduct probe following its own rule.

ACC Secretary said, the wealth worth Tk 20.74 crore acquired by Afroza Abbas was in fact she had amassed with the help of her husband Mirza Abbas through illegal ways.

Mirza Abbas was the mayor of Dhaka City Corporation (DCC) from

1991 to December 1993. He was elected as Member of Parliament (MP) from Dhaka-6 constituency in 2001 and served the post until 2006. At the same time, he served as Housing and Public Works minister in Khaleda Zia's cabinet, the ACC Secretary added.

On the other hand, Afroza Abbas mentioned herself as 'Housewife' in her passport. It appeared that the accused (both husband and wife) concealed the information of accumulating wealth worth Tk 20.74 crore earned through bribes and corruption until August 16, 2007.

The ACC sources said Afroza Abbas failed to provide information about accumulating the illegal wealth worth Tk 20.74 crore.

ACC Assistant Director Md Salahuddin filed the case with Shahjahanpur Police Station in the capital on January 7 in 2019 in connection with accumulating the wealth through illegal means.

Afroza Abbas is the President of Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal, BNP's women wing.

Mirza Abbas is now in jail in Paltan clash case.


















