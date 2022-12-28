BNP demands slashing of Metro Rail fare

BNP protested against the higher rate of fare of Metro Rail and claimed, the government has increased Metro Rail fare to make up for the economic deficit cause by their money laundering and corruption in the Metro Rail project.

BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said this at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office on Tuesday.

The press conference was organized to announce the decision of the party's standing committee meeting held on Monday.

He said, "The Awami League government wants to cut peoples pocket by increasing Metro Rail fare. They want to put the burden of their corruption on the people in a planned manner."

"Why should people take responsibility for their crimes? People are not interested in extra expenses," he added and demanded immediately decreases in the Metro Rail fare.

Showing a comparative picture of Metro Rail fares in different cities of India and Pakistan, Musharraf said Dhaka Metro Rail fares are two to five times higher than India and Pakistan.

Mentioning, "Fare of Metro Rail is almost twice as compared to the bus fare in Dhaka," he said, "the lowest fare of Dhaka Metro Rail is almost twice the fare of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Lahore and 3 times of Kolkata. The fare of 20km in Dhaka is 4 times higher than Kolkata, 3 times higher than Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai and 5 and a half times higher than Lahore."

He said, "The standing committee of BNP has protested against setting the minimum fare of Metro Rail at Tk 20 and the fare of Tk 100 for 20 km from Uttara to Motijheel."

The BNP leader also commented that the ruling government could not have taken such an anti-people decision if they were elected democratically by the people's vote and accountable to the people.

Nazrul Islam said, "On December 24 Dr Inamul Haque was physically assaulted by the ruling party workers while he campaigning against the government's corruption and anti-people activities in Shahbagh. We strongly condemn the incident and demand exemplary punishment for those responsible."

At the same time he also condemned and protested the police raid on the house of talk show presenter Zillur Rahman considering him as an opponent of the government.

BNP Standing Committee members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Selima Rahman, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Vice Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu and Acting Office Secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince were present in the press conference.















