By-polls to 5 vacant seats: JP announces candidates

Jatiya Party (JP) on Tuesday announced its candidacy for elections to five parliamentary seats left vacant after BNP MPs resignation.

By-polls to the five parliamentary seats will be held on February 1 next year.

The candidates finally nominated by the National Party Nomination Board are - Hafiz Uddin Ahmed for Thakurgaon-3, Md Nurul Islam Omar for Bogura-6, Shahin Mostafa

Kamal Bogura-4 and Md Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan for Brahmanbaria-2.

Khandaker Delwar Jalali, press secretary to the JaPa chairman, revealed this in a press release today.

The Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule of the by-elections on December 18. EC will conduct the by-polls to parliamentary seats -- Thakurgaon-3, Bogura-4, Bogura-6, Chapainawabganj-2 and Brahmanbaria-2. The EC secretary said candidates can submit their nomination papers till January 5. Returning officers will scrutinize the nomination papers on January 8 and January 15 has been set as the last date for withdrawal of candidature. -UNB













