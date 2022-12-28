Why not stopping migration between cluster univs illegal: HC

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the decision to stop migration in admissions of group universities should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench also stayed the decision to stop migration in admissions of group universities.

In response to a writ petition, the vacation bench of the HC comprising Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice AKM Rabiul Hasan came up with the order and rule.

Education Secretary, VCs of universities in the list of cluster universities have been made respondents to reply to the rule within 10 days.

There is no legal bar for the writ petitioners and others students for migration in admissions at the cluster universities following the High Court order, Barrister Badruddoza Badal, counsel for the petitioners said.

Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar and Assistant Attorney General Salim Azad represented the state during the court proceedings.

Earlier on December 26, three students named Rubel Mia, Saqib Ahmed and Alvi jointly filed a writ with the High Court challenging the legality of the universities decision to stop migration in the admission of the cluster universities.

They filed the writ petition by attaching the related reports published in various newspapers

regarding the matter.

According to the reports, the students who want to get admission are facing problems by the new decision one after another in the admission process of cluster universities.

Although the authorities concerned took the decision to complete the admission process within a month to avoid the session jam, but the authorities have not completed the admission process even after four months of taking the admission test.

On the contrary, now the migration system of the university has been stopped and the students are in dire straits, according to the report.

Although the examination programme was completed on August 20, the cluster authorities kept the students for almost two months in the name of updating the website. Then the admission process started from the month of November.

So far, university migration has been started from six merit lists, but the authorities concerned have stopped migration from the seventh merit list. In this situation, the students who got more than 55 marks are not able to take advantage of university migration. As a student was getting chances in more than one university, now the students are in trouble as migration has stopped. They will not be able to get admission in the upper tier universities even though the seats are vacant following the decision, the report added.













