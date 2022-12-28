Cabinet okays bill to set up rural development academies

The Cabinet at its regular meeting on Tuesday approved two bills to establish two rural development academies in Jamalpur and Rangpur to ensure sustainable development of rural people in the respective regions.

The bills, 'Sheikh Hasina Palli Unnayan Academy, Jamalpur Act 2022' and 'Sheikh Russel Palli Unnayan Academy, Rangpur Act 2022' were approved at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her Tejgaon office in Dhaka.

The meeting also approved the draft 'National Skills Development Policy 2022 (NSDP 2022)' to build a demand-driven skilled workforce for accelerating the country's economic development.

The meeting over, Cabinet Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar told reporters in the Secretariat "The bills were approved to improve the standard of living of rural communities."

The two academies would conduct research, taking joint programmes in collaboration with local and international research firms and educational institutions with approval of the government and to introduce different courses over rural development including post-graduate diploma courses, graduate diploma courses and certificate courses, he .

He said the two rural development academies will function under two separate 21-member governing boards to be headed by the minister or state minister for Rural Development and Cooperatives Division.

Regarding the draft of National Skills Development Policy, he said that the NSDP 2022 was prepared with a vision to build a demand-driven skilled workforce to accelerate the country's economic development.

"The policy has been designed on the basis of our visions to enhance skills of the country's workforce to improve their skills," he said.

Its main objectives include using digital system everywhere, to encourage professional training, to increase the employability of the people of disadvantaged areas and the marginalised communities, to implement mutual recognition agreement (MRA) for skills development and job placement, to strengthen industry-institute linkages for demand-driven skills development and job placement, he said.













