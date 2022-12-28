PM to flag off Metro Rail trip at Uttara

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself will play the role of a railway guard in the inaugural journey of the metro rail. Later she will also leave her signature on that green flag and the Prime Minister will be the first passenger of the first electric train of the country.

All preparations have been done. Now it is matter of some periods when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will wave the green flag to signal the metro rail journey. The inaugural ceremony will be held at

Uttara North station on Wednesday morning.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader came to a press conference at Agargaon metro station on Tuesday to inform about the inauguration of metro rail.

He said that the Prime Minister will go to the opening ceremony in Sector 15 of Uttara at 11:00am on Wednesday. After completing various formalities step by step, she will come to Agargaon end by metro rail along with 200 invited guests.

The 22.26 km long metro rail from Uttara to Kamalapur via Motijheel is a new addition to the country's communication history. For now, the area from Uttara to Agargaon is being opened for public travel. Authorities hope to have the entire route ready for commercial travel by 2024.

In the press conference, Obaidul Quader said that there will be a peaceful gathering on the day of the inauguration of the metro rail on the pattern of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge. The Prime Minister will unveil a replica of the plaque of the metro rail on the occasion at Uttara Sector 15.

"There was a plan for pigeon release and fireworks at 11:15am, but that has been cancelled. Prayers will be held at 11:20am," he added.

The minister said that a rally with civil society members will start at 11:25am. Some will give speech there while Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMCTL) Managing Director MAN Siddique will conduct it.

Obaidul Quader said, "Secretary will deliver the welcome speech, Ambassador of Japan will deliver the speech. Then I will give the president's speech. Prime Minister will address at 12:25pm. After that the aerial view will be exhibited. The theme song will be performed."

Later, Sheikh Hasina will visit Uttara North Station. The Prime Minister will visit the main plaque and plant a tamarind sapling next to the plaque.

Quader said, after that, the head of government will go up to the platform and buy tickets using the ticket machine.

"There she will be given an idea about the metro rail and the platforms. The Prime Minister will wave the green flag on the platform to inaugurate the operation of Bangladesh's first metro rail. Sign the green flag as a reminder," he added.

Later, the Prime Minister will cut the ribbon on the door of the coach reserved for her and board the train. At the train she will exchange greetings with the invited guest.

Then the Prime Minister will get down at Agargaon station and return to Ganobhaban, the official residence of her, from there, Quader said.

Meanwhile at the press conference, DMTCL MD MAN Siddique said, "Metro rail journey for the children under three-feet and with their parents is free. There would be no half ticket facilities for the students. But, the freedom fighters would not have to pay for journey by metro rails."

Differently abled people would get 15 per cent waiver in their tickets, he added.

However, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said that even if there is no half pass, passengers will get 10 per cent discount if they have MRT pass.

In the press conference, MAN Siddique also said, "Our metro rail fares have been made in the light of current times. In countries where fares are low they built long ago. Metro rail cannot be made profitable by fares. So we will build the station plaza and earn from it."

He further said, "We are not inaugurating it in a hurry, all the work on this part is over. We are opening two stations initially to get the common people used to metro rail. We will open all the stations in this section after three months when people get used to it. It is the international method to launch in this way."

On the occasion of the inauguration of the country's first metro rail, Bangladesh Bank is releasing a commemorative note of Tk 50 in the market. The Department of Communications and Publications of Bangladesh Bank informed this information on Tuesday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will officially release the note on Wednesday at the inauguration ceremony of the metro rail. The commemorative note will then be available at Bangladesh Bank's Motijheel office from Thursday and later at other branches.

The road under the metro rail from Uttara to Agargaon will remain closed during the time while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina travels to Agargaon from Uttara by metro rail.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Operations Wing Joint Commissioner Biplab Kumar Sarkar said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will reach Uttara Diabari Metrorail inauguration site by road from Ganabhaban. At the end of the event, when she will come to Agargaon by metro rail from Uttara station, the road under the metro rail will also be closed. Traffic under the metro rail will remain closed until the Prime Minister arrives from Uttara and leaves Agargaon station.

DMP has already taken special security measures for the inauguration of metro rail.














