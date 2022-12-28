

Journo Abdur Rahman Khan no more

He was suffering from liver diseases for years. While undergoing treatment at Ibn Sina Hospital, he breathed his last at around 2:30 am on Tuesday, according to his family members.

Rahman Khan, also a former joint secretary and member of the Management Committee of the JPC, was working as the bureau chief for Bangladesh of the Radio Tehran.

He was 70 at the time of his death. He left a daughter and two sons, relatives and lots of admirers to mourn his death.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on the JPC premises at 1:30pm on Tuesday and he was buried in Azimpur graveyard in Dhaka.

During his journalism career, Rahman Khan worked for the Bangladesh Times, Morning Sun, Daily Independent, Daily Telegraph and Weekly Holiday. He had also served in Home Ministry's Media Cell as its coordinator during the period of BNP-Jamaat led government.

