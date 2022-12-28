110-km long double pipeline for pumping crude to ERL likely to be completed by March

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 27: The construction works of 110-km long double pipeline to pump crude petroleum products directly to Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL) are expected to be completed by March next.

Over 92 percent works of the project have already been completed, Sharif Hasnat, Project Director, told the Daily Observer.

As a result, huge petroleum-carrier ships will be able to offload fuel directly ERL by the pipeline he said.

The Buoy of the Single Point Mooring (SPM) has already been installed at its site in Moheshkhali, Sharif confirmed.

"The deadline for completion of the project is June 2023 next," PD added. But he hoped that the project would be completed ahead of deadline.

"Under the current arrangement, big ships usually anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where lighter vessels receive the imported crude and refined petroleum to carry to the Eastern Refinery with the whole process taking 12 to15 days" Sharif said. After beginning the operation of the Project, the crude petroleum products will be directly pumped to the ERL site.

'Blue Water' a Holland Firm has manufactured the SPM and 220- km long pipe under the supervision of a Chinese organisation, China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company Limited (CPPECL). The project includes construction of Storage Tank, Pump House and installation of 110- km long double pipeline totalling of 220 km. The Chinense Exim Bank has been providing financial assistance for the project.

Installation of 215 -km long pipeline has already been completed, Sharif added. The Buoy has been manufactured in China under the supervision of Netherlands experts and arrived in Chattogram November 11 last year.

The Buoy is the principal articles of the Single Point Mooring (SPM) of the State-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) styled "Installation of Single Point Moorings with double pipeline' at Moheshkhali.

Curently, two lighter vessels of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) carry the imported petroleum products to ERL site from the Kutubdia site of the Bay.

But when the SPM will be set up with underground pipeline, it will take just 24 to 48 hours. The proposed pipeline from deep sea will save both time and money of the government as it will help to unload crude and refined petroleum from the vessels in the deep sea without berthing in the port. The BPC sources said, with its installation, a total of Taka 800 crore will be saved.

At present, the country imports nearly 80 million tonnes of crude and refined petroleum fuel to meet the annual demands. Of them nearly 1.2 million tons are refined in ERL, the only refinery of the country. This import is expected to rise significantly when a number of fuel-fired power plants have already been set up in the country.

As per project proforma, 110 km long double pipeline from Deep sea of Moheshakhali to Eastern Refinery site in Chattogram is installed for carrying crude and refined petroleum products. The 110 km long pipe line is being installed in two lines. One pipeline will transport crude oil while another pipeline will carry refined oil.











