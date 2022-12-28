5 killed, 40 injured in road accidents

At least five people were killed and 40 others were injured in separate road accidents in Jashore, Brahmanbaria, Gazipur,Manikganj, Natore and Jhenaidah on Tuesday.

Our Jashore Correspondent reports that a woman was killed as a speedy truck ran over her on the Jashore-Benapole Highway at Navaron Bazar under Sharsha upazila in Jashore district on Tuesday morning. The deceased was identified as Jannatul Ferdous, 24, daughter of Moshiar Gazi, a resident of Madanpur village under Manirampur upazila in the district.

Locals said Jannatul was going to Sharsha Bazar with his colleague on motorcycle. Later she fell down on the road as her colleague hit a van. At that time a speedy truck ran over her from the opposite side, leaving Jannatul dead and the colleague injured on the spot.

Our Brahmanbaria Correspondent adds a truck driver was killed and another truck driver was injured in a collision among three trucks in Bijoynagar upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sidul Islam, 45, of Bogura district. Officer-in-Charge of Khatihata Highway Thana Akul Chandra Biswas said the accident occurred this morning in Islampur area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway.

Truck driver Sidul died on the spot. Another injured truck driver was admitted to Madhobpur Upazila Health Complex, he added. Our Gazipur Correspondent said, a garment worker was killed as a bus hit him in Bagher Bazar area of Gazipur Sadar upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, 35, son of Barek Miah of Pabriachala village of Sreepur upazila of Gazipur district.

Our Manikgonj Correspondent added that at least 30 people were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a covered van at Dhamari upazila in Dhaka district on Tuesday. The incident took place on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Balitha area at about 8:00am.

Dhamrai Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Sohel Rana said a local bus collided head-on with a covered van while overtaking another vehicle, leaving at least 30 passengers injured.

Our Natore Correspondent writes a young man was killed in a road accident at Singra upazila in Natore district on Tuesday morning.

The dead was Joynal, 23, a resident of Godagari upazila in Rajshahi district.

According to police, the young man was going towards Singra upazila riding on a motorcycle in the morning. On the way, a cattle-laden three-wheeler from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Ranipukur Bazar area at around 10:15am, leaving him seriously injured.

Our Jhenaidah Correspondent added a security guard was killed after being hit by a bus in front of Jhenaidah Cadet College in Jhenaidah city on Tuesday morning. The deceased was identified as Monirul Islam, 55, son of Latif Molla, a resident of Mahabbatpur village under Fulhari union of Shoilkupa upazila.

Locals said Monirul was returning home after night shift duty on his bicycle while a speedy bus hit him from the opposite side, leaving him critically injured.

Jhenaidah Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel rescued him and took him to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Jhenaidah Highway Police Station officials confirmed the matter.













